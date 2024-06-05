WRIGHT TO MEET ENGSTROM IN COPENHAGEN OPENER

Peter Wright will begin his defence of the Mr Vegas Nordic Darts Masters against Sweden’s Johan Engstrom on Friday, as World Champion Luke Humphries takes on emerging Danish talent Benjamin Drue Reus in Copenhagen.

Following events in Bahrain, Den Bosch and New York, the World Series of Darts continues at Forum Copenhagen on June 7-8, as a 16-player field compete for the £20,000 top prize in the Danish capital.

Friday’s first round will see eight PDC superstars take on the eight Nordic & Baltic representatives for a place in Saturday’s final stages, with Wright one of two former champions in action this weekend.

The draw – conducted at Oche The Strand in London on Tuesday evening as part of a promotional night hosted by sponsors Mr Vegas – pits two-time World Champion Wright against Swedish star Engstrom, as the Scot bids to become the first player to retain the Nordic Darts Masters crown.

World number one Humphries will also take centre stage on Friday’s opening night when he faces Drue Reus, in a repeat of the pair’s fifth round clash at March’s UK Open as he takes on Denmark’s new PDC Tour Card Holder.

Top seed Gerwyn Price – the runner-up in Copenhagen in 2023 – kicks off his campaign against Latvia’s Madars Razma, the top-ranked Nordic & Baltic representative in action this weekend.

Newly crowned US Darts Masters champion Rob Cross opens his challenge for back-to-back World Series titles against Jeffrey de Graaf, a winner of three Nordic & Baltic ProTour titles in 2024.

Fourth seed Michael Smith plays Finland’s Paavo Myller for a place in the quarter-finals, with World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall up against Myller’s fellow countryman Marko Kantele.

Dimitri Van den Bergh, the Nordic Darts Masters winner in 2022, meets former Swedish strongman Dennis Nilsson, while Masters champion Stephen Bunting makes his World Series return against Daniel Larsson.

The World Series of Darts event will conclude on Saturday evening with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final during a bumper session of action at Forum Copenhagen.

The Mr Vegas Nordic Darts Masters is being broadcast through Viaplay, via ITV3 in the UK, through the PDC’s worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN, and on PDCTV (excluding Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).

2024 Mr Vegas Nordic Darts Masters

Draw Bracket

(1) Gerwyn Price v Madars Razma

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Dennis Nilsson

(4) Michael Smith v Paavo Myller

Nathan Aspinall v Marko Kantele

(2) Rob Cross v Jeffrey De Graaf

Stephen Bunting v Daniel Larsson

(3) Luke Humphries v Benjamin Drue Reus

Peter Wright v Johan Engstrom

Session Schedule

Friday June 7 (1900 local time)

First Round x8

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Dennis Nilsson

Nathan Aspinall v Marko Kantele

Gerwyn Price v Madars Razma

Stephen Bunting v Daniel Larsson

Peter Wright v Johan Engstrom

Michael Smith v Paavo Myller

Rob Cross v Jeffrey de Graaf

Luke Humphries v Benjamin Drue Reus

Saturday June 8 (1900 local time)

Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals & Final