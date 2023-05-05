It’s In The Palm Of Her Hand

Looking for an each way option and I have to suggest that Ralph Beckett’s Palm Lily fits the bill ahead of her return to action in the 4.30pm. The daughter of Expert eye won on her debut at Kempton on the all-weather but failed to place again in three further starts, though in her defence they were a Group Three and a couple of Class Two nurseries.

She returns this season as a three-year-old off a mark of 78 and is dropped in to this Class Four handicap where she races off bottom weight, and if she is ready to roll, a place at a price beckons.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Palm Lily 4.30pm Salisbury 9/1 Bet365