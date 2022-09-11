Long Absent Filly Well Worth Considering

I accept that Evania is a risky suggestion having been off the track since December 2020 but she won her only start by a very easy two lengths at Lingfield and if she is at the same level now, she will take some stopping.

She powered home over two furlongs shorter that day for the Gosdens stable and although she has changed stable since, her new yard will have her as straight as they can for her long-awaited return to action.

With a lack of race fitness here, each way may be the logical play and at 6/1 we get our money back or more if she hits the top three as expected.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Evania 7.30pm Kempton 6/1 Bet365