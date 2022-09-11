Money Galore At Kempton

A strange weekend is now out of the way and we can get back to something resembling normality, though on a Monday that means some pretty low quality racing to deal with.

With softer ground everywhere and more rain predicted, I think we will stick with Kempton this evening where Galore looks to have every chance in the opener at 5.30pm.

Richard Hannon’s filly sems to have suddenly found some form with a win last time out over C&D where she ran on well to score by a head, and with the form franked by the third and fourth who have both won since, and added 3lb seems unlikely to stop her following up.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Galore 5.30pm Kempton 9/4 Bet365