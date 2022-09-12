Theory’s Victory Could Soon Be Fact

Redcar have some interesting if competitive racing this afternoon but if Simulation Theory remains in the same form as last time out when he won by an easy four lengths over a mile at Carlisle, then a 6lb penalty seems unlikely to stop him following up.

He made all that day which I see as ideal in an apprentice jockey contest (I do like a “point and shoot” option when one is available), and over this slightly shorter trip, if he can get to an early lead he may well prove very difficult to catch despite the rise in class.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Simulation Theory 1.43pm Redcar 4/1 Bet365