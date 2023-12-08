2022 Winner Could Bloom Again

Up at Kelso the big race is the Scottish Borders National at 12.25pm, and with four miles plus to travel on heavy ground, this will be a war of attrition. If Houston Texas gets home this is his to lose but that is anything but guaranteed despite some improved jumping recently, and I have the narrowest of preferences for Flower Of Scotland.

The eight-year-old was pulled up on his return to the fray at Carlsile but I suspect that was a need for a run more than any major issue, and if he strips fitter now, he is the only C&D winner in the field after scoring in this race last year, we know his stamina is not an issue. The handicapper rates him 6lb higher in 2023, but jockey Alan Doyle claims 5lb from the saddle so all is good in the World, and at the current prices he has a strong each way squeak if nothing else.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Flower Of Scotland 12.35pm Kelso MEETING ABANDONED