Duy Is My Guy

Last horse for the day and I will eat my hat if Duyfken doesn’t do a lot better now after his first start of the year when third over course and distance. Sent off at odds of 14/1 that day, I felt he ran really well until weakening late on to finish a seven-length third.

Connections must have been absolutely delighted by that showing and as he races off the same mark here, I can easily see him carrying top-weight to victory in this line-up.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Duyfken 3.05pm Kelso MEETING ABANDONED