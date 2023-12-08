Allen May Be The Key

A tough weekend continues with a shortage of choices, but Huntingdon seem confident they will go ahead, and my first bet will be there in the 2.25pm albeit a small one.

Javert Allen is very lightly raced with just the three start, winning at Bangor last November, and finishing second twice at Ludlow, once in January and more recently in October when only beaten a length despite pulling too hard. He should settle better now with that run under his belt, though another 5lb from the handicapper isn’t that generous hence a reduced size of bet this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Javert Allen 2.25pm Huntingdon 11/4 William Hill