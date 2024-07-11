2024 BETFRED WORLD MATCHPLAY PREVIEW

The 2024 Betfred World Matchplay begins on Saturday, as the showpiece event of the darting summer takes place at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

The latest edition of the £800,000 event will see reigning champion Nathan Aspinall headlining a star-studded 32-player field, which includes seven former winners of the event, along with eight PDC World Champions.

World number one Luke Humphries, three-time World Matchplay champion Michael van Gerwen and teenage sensation Luke Littler will also feature, as the sport’s biggest names compete across nine days of action from July 13-21.

The first round will see the top 16 players from the PDC Order of Merit take on the 16 qualifiers from the ProTour Order of Merit, with Aspinall pitted against debutant Luke Woodhouse on Saturday night.

“It’s going to be a tough game, but it’s one I am confident that I can come through,” said Aspinall, who is aiming to emulate Rod Harrington, Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen by retaining the coveted Phil Taylor Trophy.

“Blackpool has always been a place where I’ve performed well. This is my local tournament, and every year I play at the World Matchplay the crowds are amazing.

“I’ve got special memories here, and obviously all my friends and family were there when I lifted the trophy last year. That moment will live with me until the day I die.

“It’s going to be difficult, but I believe I can win it again. My girls are going to be with me again this year, and I’m going to try and walk on that stage, make them proud and hopefully win another title.”

Aspinall produced an inspired display to defeat Jonny Clayton in last year’s final, and the Welshman will also feature on a star-studded opening night when he takes on 2010 runner-up Raymond van Barneveld.

Gerwyn Price – a finalist in 2022 – will play two-time semi-finalist Daryl Gurney in the tournament’s curtain-raiser, while top seed Humphries opens his challenge against German newcomer Ricardo Pietreczko in Saturday’s penultimate clash.

Following his run to the semi-finals 12 months ago, Humphries remarkably won 26 of his next 27 televised ranking matches, following up World Grand Prix, Grand Slam and Players Championship Finals success by lifting the sport’s biggest prize.

“I do think last year’s World Matchplay was when the tide turned for me and I started to get that belief,” revealed Humphries – the pre-tournament favourite with title sponsor Betfred.

“This is the second biggest tournament in the calendar in my opinion, so it will be an extra special feeling to go back there as World Champion and world number one.

“I feel like this year’s field is the strongest World Matchplay line-up I’ve ever seen, so I’m going to have to produce my A-game if I’m going to lift the title, that’s for sure.

“Winning the World Matchplay would be a dream for me. It would be absolutely unbelievable, and I know if I turn up and play my own game, then I stand a great chance.”

Sunday’s bumper double session will see former champions Rob Cross, Dimitri Van den Bergh, Peter Wright and James Wade in action, with 2020 champion Van den Bergh up against German number one Martin Schindler for a place in the last 16.

“I’ve played in Blackpool a couple of times now and I’ve never won my first game there, so that is my target,” outlined Schindler, who succumbed 10-8 to Gerwyn Price and Danny Noppert in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

“I could have drawn Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen or Michael Smith, so it could have been even tougher, but obviously Dimitri is a major champion [UK Open] this year, so he’s not a player to be underestimated.

“My game has risen consistently over the last couple of years. I’ve been working really hard and now I am getting my rewards.

“If I keep scoring like I have been and I hit my checkouts under pressure, then I definitely believe I have a chance of winning this title.”

Sunday’s afternoon session will also see 2007 winner Wade will begin his 19th consecutive World Matchplay campaign against 2022 semi-finalist Danny Noppert, as Masters champion Stephen Bunting meets the returning Ryan Joyce.

Former European Champion Ross Smith faces an in-form Josh Rock in Sunday’s opener, before 2019 champion Cross plays Dutch debutant Gian van Veen to kick off the evening session, which begins from 1630 BST.

2021 winner Wright will renew his rivalry with former UK Open champion Andrew Gilding, five-time quarter-finalist Dave Chisnall meets Poland’s Krzysztof Ratajski, while 2023 semi-finalist Joe Cullen locks horns with Northern Ireland’s Brendan Dolan.

The first round concludes with a blockbuster line-up on Monday evening, as world number two Van Gerwen and Premier League champion Littler go head-to-head in a heavyweight showdown.

“It’s a blockbuster first round tie,” admitted Littler, who has won four of his nine meetings against the Dutchman in 2024.

“It’s going to be a completely new experience for myself on debut, but I’ve been putting the practice in, and I can’t wait to get on that Winter Gardens stage.

“Playing Michael – I know I bring the best out of him, and he brings the best out of me. We always have good games, so I’m expecting the same on Monday.

“It would mean everything to beat a player like Michael in the first round, and I think the draw could open up for either one of us, so if I could get past Michael, I would fancy my chances for another good run.”

World number three Michael Smith and 2018 champion Gary Anderson also collide in a mouth-watering tussle on Monday, as 2023 quarter-finalists Damon Heta and Ryan Searle do battle, before former Masters champion Chris Dobey enters the fray against debutant Ritchie Edhouse.

Following the completion of the first round, round two takes place across Tuesday July 16 and Wednesday July 17, with the quarter-finals staged on Thursday July 18 and Friday July 19.

The semi-finals will take place on Saturday July 20, before the final is held following the third edition of the Betfred Women’s World Matchplay on Sunday July 21.

Humphries is the 3/1 pre-tournament favourite with title sponsor Betfred, just ahead of Littler at 4/1. Price is currently a 15/2 shot, with Van Gerwen priced at 9/1 to clinch his fourth World Matchplay crown in 2024.

The Betfred World Matchplay will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK & Ireland, through the PDC’s worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).

2024 Betfred World Matchplay

Saturday July 13 (1930 BST)

First Round x4

Gerwyn Price v Daryl Gurney

Jonny Clayton v Raymond van Barneveld

Luke Humphries v Ricardo Pietreczko

Nathan Aspinall v Luke Woodhouse

Sunday July 14 – PLEASE NOTE NEW TIMINGS

Afternoon Session (1200 BST)

First Round x4

Ross Smith v Josh Rock

Danny Noppert v James Wade

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Martin Schindler

Stephen Bunting v Ryan Joyce

Evening Session (1630 BST)

First Round x4

Rob Cross v Gian van Veen

Joe Cullen v Brendan Dolan

Peter Wright v Andrew Gilding

Dave Chisnall v Krzysztof Ratajski

NB: Please note new schedule of 1200-1530 & 1630-2000 due to England reaching the UEFA Euro 2024 final.

Monday July 15 (1900 BST)

First Round x4

Damon Heta v Ryan Searle

Michael Smith v Gary Anderson

Michael van Gerwen v Luke Littler

Chris Dobey v Ritchie Edhouse

Tuesday July 16 (1900 BST)

Second Round x4

Wednesday July 17 (1900 BST)

Second Round x4

Thursday July 18 (2000 BST)

Quarter-Finals x2

Friday July 19 (2000 BST)

Quarter-Finals x2

Saturday July 20 (2000 BST)

Semi-Finals

Sunday July 21

Afternoon Session (1300 BST)

Betfred Women’s World Matchplay

Quarter-Finals

Beau Greaves v Katie Sheldon

Mikuru Suzuki v Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Fallon Sherrock v Anastasia Dobromyslova

Lisa Ashton v Rhian O’Sullivan

Semi-Finals

Greaves/Sheldon v Suzuki/Van Leuven

Sherrock/Dobromyslova v Ashton/O’Sullivan

Final

v

Evening Session (2000 BST)

Betfred World Matchplay

Final

NB: Sky Sports on air from 1930 BST

Schedule subject to change. Schedule for second round onwards will be confirmed at PDC website and via @OfficialPDC social media channels.

2024 Betfred World Matchplay

Draw Bracket

(1) Luke Humphries v Ricardo Pietreczko

(16) Stephen Bunting v Ryan Joyce

(8) Jonny Clayton v Raymond van Barneveld

(9) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Martin Schindler

(4) Gerwyn Price v Daryl Gurney

(13) Ross Smith v Josh Rock

(5) Nathan Aspinall v Luke Woodhouse

(12) Danny Noppert v James Wade

(2) Michael van Gerwen v Luke Littler

(15) Joe Cullen v Brendan Dolan

(7) Dave Chisnall v Krzysztof Ratajski

(10) Peter Wright v Andrew Gilding

(3) Michael Smith v Gary Anderson

(14) Chris Dobey v Ritchie Edhouse

(6) Rob Cross v Gian van Veen

(11) Damon Heta v Ryan Searle

Format

First Round – Best of 19 legs

Second Round – Best of 21 legs

Quarter-Finals – Best of 31 legs

Semi-Finals – Best of 33 legs

Final – Best of 35 legs

Prize Fund

Winner – £200,000

Runner-Up – £100,000

Semi-Finalists – £50,000

Quarter-Finalists – £30,000

Second Round Losers – £15,000

First Round Losers – £10,000

Total – £800,000

Tournament Odds

3/1 Luke Humphries

4/1 Luke Littler

15/2 Gerwyn Price

9/1 Michael van Gerwen

14/1 Rob Cross

18/1 Gary Anderson

20/1 Michael Smith

25/1 Stephen Bunting

28/1 Chris Dobey, Nathan Aspinall

33/1 Dave Chisnall, Josh Rock, Jonny Clayton

40/1 Danny Noppert, Martin Schindler, Ross Smith

50/1 Damon Heta, Dimitri Van den Bergh, Ryan Searle

66/1 Peter Wright

100/1 Joe Cullen, Daryl Gurney, Gian van Veen, James Wade

125/1 Raymond van Barneveld, Krzysztof Ratajski, Luke Woodhouse

150/1 Brendan Dolan, Ryan Joyce, Ritchie Edhouse

200/1 Andrew Gilding, Ricardo Pietreczko