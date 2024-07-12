TOTE-ALLY AWESOME PLACEPOTS TO WIN THIS WEEKEND

Once again our good friends at The Tote have reached out to your Daily Sport, it looks like they know that our readers like a spot of value when it comes to their betting!

For those unfamiliar, “all” you need to do is find a horse to place in the first six races at any meeting to grab your share of the pot, but thanks to their guarantees, we know in advance there are some serious figures to be won!

This week we have guaranteed minimum Placepots of £100,000 at Newmarket Friday afternoon (Premier Raceday), £150,000 at Newmarket Saturday afternoon (Premier Raceday) PLUS £100,000 at York (Premier Raceday) the same afternoon, followed by £50,000 at Stratford on Sunday.

Add in a Scoop6 win rollover of £80,242 (you need to find the winner of the races below to take this kitty) and a Trifecta Rollover of £16,237 for anyone who can find the first three home in the correct order of the 3.10pm at York Saturday (the John Smith’s Cup) and fivers crossed somebody takes home the wedge – hopefully a Daily Sport reader, obviously!

Saturday’s Scoop6 races (all on ITV): 2.00 York – 1m Hcap, 16 declared. 2.12 Newmarket – 7f Hcap, 11 declared. 2.50 Newmarket – 1m Hcap, 16 declared. 3.10 York – 1m2f John Smith’s Cup, 21 declared. 4.00 Newmarket – 7f Bunbury Cup, 20 declared. 4.35 Newmarket – 6f Grp1 July Cup, 12 declared.