Godolphin Are Coming…

Backing newcomers is a special kind of risk with their inexperience the great unknown, but I did hear big things were expected of Charlie Appleby’s Royal Officer ahead of his debut when he ran well without setting the pulse racing when fifth at Sandown where he was sent off a short-priced favourite.

He can go well in the maiden at 4.10pm but William Buick would have had the choice, and he has decided to ride Mothecombe instead which I am hoping is a big hint.

A son of Ghaiyyath out of Devonshire, there is every reason to think he will appreciate the cut in the ground more than most looking at his mother’s form, and on a tricky day he will be another each way bet – to the smallest of stakes.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Mothecombe 4.10pm Newmarket 3/1 Bet365 and William Hill