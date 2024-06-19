2024 BETVICTOR WORLD CUP OF DARTS GROUP STAGE DRAW

Hosts Germany will begin their bid for 2024 BetVictor World Cup of Darts glory against New Zealand on Thursday’s opening night in Frankfurt, as former champions Australia kick off their campaign against Japan.

The 2024 World Cup of Darts will be staged at Frankfurt’s Eissporthalle from June 27-30, as 40 teams compete for the coveted title and a share of the £450,000 prize fund.

The revamped format which was successfully introduced last year will return in 2024, with group and knockout stages featuring Doubles matches across four days of action.

The top four ranked nations – based on the lowest cumulative PDC Order of Merit ranking of the two competing players – are seeded and will enter at the second round stage.

Reigning champions Wales will begin their title defence in the last 16, alongside four-time champions England and Netherlands and two-time winners Scotland.

The remaining 36 nations have been split into 12 groups of three for the round-robin phase – including 12 seeded nations – from which each group winner will progress.

Martin Schindler and Gabriel Clemens will lead Germany’s title tilt on home soil, as they prepare to face 2019 quarter-finalists New Zealand and 2013 semi-finalists Finland in Group C.

Damon Heta and Simon Whitlock led Australia to World Cup victory in 2022, and they will renew their partnership in 2024 when they headline Group D alongside 2019 semi-finalists Japan and Hong Kong.

UK Open champion Dimitri Van den Bergh and 2013 World Cup finalist Kim Huybrechts will return to represent fifth seeds Belgium, who have been pitted against Singapore and Philippines in Group A.

Josh Rock will make his World Cup of Darts debut alongside Brendan Dolan for sixth seeds Northern Ireland, who will play South Africa and Switzerland in Group B.

Former finalists Republic of Ireland face Lithuania and Chinese Taipei in Group E, while Rowby-John Rodriguez and Mensur Suljovic team up for 2021 runners-up Austria, who take on China and Guyana in Group F.

Krzysztof Ratajski and Radek Szaganski will fly the flag for Poland in Group G, with Norway and Hungary competing against them for a place in the knockout stages.

Czech Republic, Bahrain and Iceland make up Group H, while Croatia headline Group I alongside Malaysia and three-time quarter-finalists Canada – led by newly crowned North American Champion Matt Campbell.

Jacques Labre and Thibault Tricole guided France to the quarter-finals 12 months ago, and they will resume their partnership in Group J, which also contains Latvia and tournament ever-presents Denmark.

Sweden, Spain and Gibraltar will battle it out in Group K, as USA, Portugal and Italy complete the draw in Group L.

The losing nations from Thursday’s opening matches will play the third team from each group in Friday’s afternoon session, before the decisive group games are played on Friday evening.

Following the completion of the group stage, the draw for the last 16 will take place on Friday evening, as England, Wales, Netherlands and Scotland enter the fray in Saturday’s second round.

World Champion Luke Humphries will make his World Cup debut alongside Michael Smith for top seeds England, as Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton aim to lead defending champions Wales to a third triumph in the pairs event.

Michael van Gerwen will return to the World Cup fold to partner Danny Noppert for four-time winners Netherlands, while Peter Wright and Gary Anderson once again represent fourth seeds Scotland.

The top four seeded nations will be pre-allocated into the draw bracket in the last 16, with the 12 group winners to be drawn at random.

The second round will take place across two sessions on Saturday, followed by the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final on a bumper Finals Day in Frankfurt on Sunday.

The BetVictor World Cup of Darts will be broadcast on Sky Sports for viewers in the UK & Ireland, through the PDC’s international broadcast partners, including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers.

2024 BetVictor World Cup of Darts

Eissporthalle, Frankfurt, Germany

June 27-30 2024

Seeded through to Second Round

(1) England

(2) Wales

(3) Netherlands

(4) Scotland

Group Stage Draw

Group A

(5) Belgium

Singapore

Philippines

Group B

(6) Northern Ireland

South Africa

Switzerland

Group C

(7) Germany

New Zealand

Finland

Group D

(8) Australia

Japan

Hong Kong

Group E

(9) Republic of Ireland

Lithuania

Chinese Taipei

Group F

(10) Austria

China

Guyana

Group G

(11) Poland

Norway

Hungary

Group H

(12) Czech Republic

Bahrain

Iceland

Group I

(13) Croatia

Malaysia

Canada

Group J

(14) France

Latvia

Denmark

Group K

(15) Sweden

Spain

Gibraltar

Group L

(16) USA

Portugal

Italy

Draw Bracket – Second Round onwards

(1) England v

v

(4) Scotland v

v

(2) Wales v

v

(3) Netherlands v

v

Session Schedule

Thursday June 27 (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Group Stage – First Matches x12

Team 1 v Team 2 from each group – match order TBC

Belgium v Singapore (A)

Northern Ireland v South Africa (B)

Germany v New Zealand (C)

Australia v Japan (D)

Republic of Ireland v Lithuania (E)

Austria v China (F)

Poland v Norway (G)

Czech Republic v Bahrain (H)

Croatia v Malaysia (I)

France v Latvia (J)

Sweden v Spain (K)

USA v Portugal (L)

Friday June 28

Afternoon Session (1200 local time, 1100 BST)

Group Stage – Second Matches x12

Loser First Match v Team 3

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Group Stage – Final Matches x12

Winner First Match v Team 3

Saturday June 29

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Second Round x4

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Second Round x4

Sunday June 30

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Semi-Finals

Final

Format

Group Stage – Best of seven legs

Second Round – Best of 15 legs

Quarter-Finals – Best of 15 legs

Semi-Finals – Best of 15 legs

Final – Best of 19 legs

All games will be played in a Doubles format.

Competing Nations & Pairings

Australia – Damon Heta, Simon Whitlock

Austria – Rowby-John Rodriguez, Mensur Suljovic

Bahrain – Basem Mahmood, Duda Durra

Belgium – Dimitri Van den Bergh, Kim Huybrechts

Canada – Matt Campbell, David Cameron

China – Xiaochen Zong, Chengan Liu

Croatia – Boris Krcmar, Romeo Grvabac

Czech Republic – Adam Gawlas, Karel Sedlacek

Denmark – Benjamin Reus, Claus Bendix Nielsen

England – Luke Humphries, Michael Smith

Finland – Teemu Harju, Marko Kantele

France – Thibault Tricole, Jacques Labre

Germany – Martin Schindler, Gabriel Clemens

Gibraltar – Justin Hewitt, Craig Galliano

Guyana – Norman Madhoo, Sudesh Fitzgerald

Hong Kong – Lok Yin Lee, Man Lok Leung

Hungary – Gabor Jagica, Nandor Major

Iceland – Arngrimur Olafsson, Petur Rudrik Gudmundsson

Ireland – William O’Connor, Keane Barry

Italy – Michele Turetta, Massimo Dalla Rosa

Japan – Tomoya Goto, Ryusei Azemoto

Latvia – Madars Razma, Valters Melderis

Lithuania – Darius Labanauskas, Mindaugas Barauskas

Malaysia – Siik Hwang Wong, Mohd Nasir Bin Jantan

Netherlands – Michael van Gerwen, Danny Noppert

New Zealand – Haupai Puha, Ben Robb

Northern Ireland – Josh Rock, Brendan Dolan

Norway – Cor Dekker, Håkon Bjørge Helling

Philippines – Christian Perez, Alexis Toylo

Poland – Krzysztof Ratajski, Radek Szaganski

Portugal – Jose de Sousa, David Gomes

Scotland – Peter Wright, Gary Anderson

Singapore – Paul Lim, Harith Lim

South Africa – Johan Geldenhuys, Cameron Carolissen

Spain – Jose Justicia, Jesus Noguera

Sweden – Jeffrey de Graaf, Oskar Lukasiak

Switzerland – Stefan Bellmont, Bruno Stöckli

Chinese Taipei – Teng-Lieh Pupo, An-Sheng Lu

USA – Danny Lauby, Jules van Dongen

Wales – Gerwyn Price, Jonny Clayton

Prize Fund (Per Team)

Winners – £80,000

Runners-Up – £50,000

Semi-Final Losers – £30,000

Quarter-Final Losers – £20,000

Last 16 Losers – £9,000

Second in Group – £5,000

Third in Group – £4,000

Total – £450,000

Photo credit Jonas Hunold/PDC