The Curragh Stage The World Pool On Sunday

This Sunday on Irish Derby Day, the World Pool will be covering ALL NINE races from The Curragh which as we all know by now, means record pools, value for punters, decent potential payouts, and the ability to have a bet without being turned away or restricted.

Meanwhile four winners of the Scoop6 won £94,010 each last weekend and they have the chance of a share of the £231,008 in the bonus pool and “all” they have to do is find the winner of the Northumberland Plate – good luck with that!

That means this Saturday’s starting pool is a more modest (but still worth having) £49,942 for finding the winners of the following races:

Saturday’s Scoop6 races (all on ITV): 1.35 Newcastle – 6f Hcap, 14 declared. 2.04 Newcastle – 6f Grp3 Chipchase Stakes, 11 declared. 2.15 Newmarket – 6f Listed Fillies’ Stakes, 13 declared. 2.35 Newcastle – 2m Northumberland Vase, 14 declared. 3.10 Newcastle – 2m Northumberland Plate, 20 declared. 3.40 Newcastle – 7f Hcap, 12 declared

Those who like the Placepot will be pleased with this week’s minimum guarantees which are

Friday: Newcastle £50,000.

Saturday: Newcastle £100,000 (Premier Raceday) and Newmarket £50,000 (Premier Raceday).

Sunday Uttoxeter £50,000 (Premier Raceday)

and you and I can have a go for small stakes, and if we find a horse to place in the first six races, we can grab our piece of the pie.

Lastly I do love a Trifecta (first three home in the correct over) and the weekly rollover is currently £26,469.27, and this week its the 3.10 Newcastle – Northumberland Plate

Best of luck to anyone having a go, we will need it!