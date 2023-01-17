£65,000 To The Winner With Aspinall v Bunting The Pick Of The Draw

REIGNING CHAMPION CULLEN TO FACE DOBEY IN CAZOO MASTERS OPENER

Joe Cullen will begin his defence of the Cazoo Masters title against Chris Dobey, with the draw and schedule of play for this month’s event now confirmed.

The 2023 Cazoo Masters, which will take place in Milton Keynes from January 27-29, will see 24 players in action at the Marshall Arena, with the first round featuring players ranked 9-24 on the PDC Order of Merit.

Friday’s opening night will see all eight first round ties take place, as reigning champion Cullen takes on World Championship quarter-finalist Dobey in an intriguing first round tussle.

Nathan Aspinall – a two-time televised finalist in 2022 – faces a resurgent Stephen Bunting, while 2014 Masters champion James Wade plays debutant Callan Rydz.

World Championship semi-finalist Dimitri Van den Bergh meets two-time World Champion Gary Anderson in another high-profile contest, with Dirk van Duijvenbode and Krzysztof Ratjaski also set to collide.

Last year’s semi-finalist Jose De Sousa takes on German trailblazer Gabriel Clemens, who enjoyed a history-making run to the Cazoo World Darts Championship semi-finals earlier this month.

Elsewhere, Ryan Searle and 2022 runner-up Dave Chisnall will open this year’s tournament, while World Cup winner Damon Heta takes on European Champion Ross Smith in a tasty first round tie.

The second round is split across two sessions on Saturday January 28, with UK Open champion Danny Noppert kicking off the afternoon’s action against either Aspinall or Bunting.

Former World Champion Rob Cross will play Van den Bergh or Anderson for a place in the last eight, before 2021 winner Jonny Clayton opens his campaign against Wade or Rydz.

Fifth seed Luke Humphries will play reigning champion Cullen or Dobey in his last 16 clash, before the world’s top four enter the fray in a blockbuster evening session.

World Champion Michael Smith headlines the action against Heta or Ross Smith, with five-time Masters winner Michael van Gerwen up against De Sousa or Clemens in his opener.

Fourth seed Gerwyn Price will kick off the evening’s proceedings against Van Duijvenbode or Ratajski, while 2020 champion Peter Wright faces the winner of Searle or Chisnall for a quarter-final spot.

Following Saturday’s second round action, the tournament will conclude on Sunday January 29, with the quarter-finals in the afternoon session, followed by the semi-finals and final in a bumper evening session.

The 2023 Cazoo Masters will be broadcast live on ITV4 in the UK, through the PDC’s worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).

2023 Cazoo Masters

Draw Bracket

(1) Michael Smith v (16) Damon Heta/(17) Ross Smith

(8) Danny Noppert v (9) Nathan Aspinall/(24) Stephen Bunting

(4) Gerwyn Price v (13) Dirk van Duijvenbode/(20) Krzysztof Ratajski

(5) Luke Humphries v (12) Joe Cullen/(21) Chris Dobey

(2) Peter Wright v (15) Ryan Searle/(18) Dave Chisnall

(7) Jonny Clayton v (10) James Wade/(23) Callan Rydz

(3) Michael van Gerwen v (14) Jose de Sousa/(19) Gabriel Clemens

(6) Rob Cross v (11) Dimitri Van den Bergh/(22) Gary Anderson

First Round

(9) Nathan Aspinall v (24) Stephen Bunting

(10) James Wade v (23) Callan Rydz

(11) Dimitri Van den Bergh v (22) Gary Anderson

(12) Joe Cullen v (21) Chris Dobey

(13) Dirk van Duijvenbode v (20) Krzysztof Ratajski

(14) Jose de Sousa v (19) Gabriel Clemens

(15) Ryan Searle v (18) Dave Chisnall

(16) Damon Heta v (17) Ross Smith

Session Schedule

Friday January 27 (1900 GMT)

First Round x8

Ryan Searle v Dave Chisnall

James Wade v Callan Rydz

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Krzysztof Ratajski

Nathan Aspinall v Stephen Bunting

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Gary Anderson

Jose de Sousa v Gabriel Clemens

Joe Cullen v Chris Dobey

Damon Heta v Ross Smith

Saturday January 28

Afternoon Session (1245 GMT)

Danny Noppert v Nathan Aspinall/Stephen Bunting

Rob Cross v Dimitri Van den Bergh/Gary Anderson

Jonny Clayton v James Wade/Callan Rydz

Luke Humphries v Joe Cullen/Chris Dobey

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Second Round x4

Gerwyn Price v Dirk van Duijvenbode/Krzysztof Ratajski

Peter Wright v Ryan Searle/Dave Chisnall

Michael Smith v Damon Heta/Ross Smith

Michael van Gerwen v Jose de Sousa/Gabriel Clemens

Sunday January 29

Afternoon Session (1245 GMT)

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Semi-Finals & Final

Format

First Round – Best of 11 legs

Second Round – Best of 19 legs

Quarter-Finals – Best of 19 legs

Semi-Finals – Best of 21 legs

Final – Best of 21 legs

PRIZE MONEY BOOST CONFIRMED FOR 2023 CAZOO MASTERS

Prize money for the Cazoo Masters has been boosted to £275,000 ahead of this year’s event, which takes place in Milton Keynes later this month.

The world’s top 24 players will compete from January 27-29 at the Marshall Arena, where Joe Cullen will be defending the title.

The first of a series of prize fund increases for 2023 has been confirmed by the PDC, with prize money being boosted from £220,000 to a total of £275,000.

The 2023 champion will scoop £65,000 for their Masters success, with £30,000 on offer for the eventual runner-up.

Last year saw prize funds for the Cazoo Premier League, Betfred World Matchplay, BoyleSports World Grand Prix and Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts increased, alongside boosted Players Championship prize money as part of a £2 million investment in the circuit over a two-year period.

2023 Cazoo Masters

Prize Fund

Winner – £65,000

Runner-Up – £30,000

Semi-Finalists – £20,000

Quarter-Finalists – £12,000

Second Round – £7,500

First Round – £4,000

Total – £275,000