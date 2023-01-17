The French Are Coming

A super risky bet comes next for me on the all-weather at Kempton when unraced three-year-old French Invasion makes his racecourse bow in the maiden at 5.30pm. The thing I noted about the son of Le Havre who was bought for 55,000gns as a yearling by Johnston racing before being sent back to the sales in January last year – and being bought back by Charlie Johnston.

Now running in the colours of Simon Munir and Isaac Suede, I am (naively) assuming the yard think he has some ability to have bought him back in, and if that is the case, we could see a decent run this evening, with Jack Mitchell in the saddle.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way French Invasion 5.30pm Kempton 9/2 most bookmakers