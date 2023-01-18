British Raider Could Sheikh Them Up in Dubai

It is all a bit messy out there with meetings being abandoned that were originally expected to go ahead but we soldier on regardless and as Dubai seem highly unlikely to suffer from such issues, I have decided to point my focus in the direction of Meydan. Who would have ever thought we would see a running of the UAE 1000 Guineas without a representative in the Godolphin blue, but that is the case in 2023 and I am hoping that Harry Eustace can take full advantage with British raider Cite d’Or.

Two wins as a juvenile at Brighton and Beverley prove she has the will to get her head in front where it matters, and after signing off last season with a sixth in the Group One Criterium de Saint-Cloud in October, connections go pot-hunting here with a very tasty £75,000 up for grabs.

She won’t have it all her own way with the likes of Mimi Kakushi in opposition but she still has an outstanding chance, and ought to get in to the frame at least.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Cite d’Or 3.45pm Meydan (Dubai) 11/1 Coral and Ladbrokes