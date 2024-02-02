90% Home And Hosed At Lingfield

Ryan Moore at Lingfield on the all-weather on a Sunday afternoon is a rarity worth attending if you ain the area, though he could equally be in the vicinity for Sunday lunch with his family who train just down the road! What we do know is he only has the two rides, one each in the Listed contests, and that at the weights this afternoon, he has a chance on both.

Picking one wasn’t easy, but William Haggas sends Nine Tenths down from Newmarket, and she looks to have every chance of success number four on her eighth start in the 2.37pm. Second to Shades Of Summer at Newcastle last month, she would need a career best to win in this class, but she is rated 100 and gets 5lb off the two horses rated 3lb her superior.

Add the best jockey in the World in the saddle and a step up in trip to the mile for a daughter of Kodiac and that may bring about the fraction of improvement needed to get some black type ahead of a future life as a broodmare.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Nine Tenths 2.37pm Lingfield 6/4 William Hill