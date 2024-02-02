WHAT a show BKB 36 was!

Unbelievable!

I want to thank each and every one of you for supporting us. I only wish the Indigo at O2 was bigger!

We were full to capacity and hundreds more of you wanted to be there as well.

The viewing figures were sky high as well.

Within 24 hours, we had reached 1 million views in Asia – and there have been a staggering 1.4 million views of heavyweight George Taylor being interviewed.

These are great figures and will surely grow in the days following what for me was the best show we’ve ever put on.

BKB 36 had absolutely everything – multiple knockdowns, one punch knockouts, great dramaand skills.

The top of the bill saw a fight that had a knockdown, drama and skills, with Scott McHugh claiming the vacant world flyweight title by outpointing Tony Lafferty.

Scott and Tony knew each other well.

Scott made his debut against Tony back in September, 2018 and lost a real barnburner of a fight.

What a great journey both have had since that night.

Scott was put in our Hall of Fame for his services to BKB™ and now he can call himself a world champion after outpointing Tony.

We also crowned a new British heavyweight champion after Kevin Greenwood beat Eryk Majda following two rounds of exciting, back-and-forth action.

George Taylor and Kamil Sokolowski were other heavyweights who had big wins on the show and the big boys are sure to give us plenty more nights to remember!

Congratulations to Marko Martinjak for his fabulous win in the States.

He put an end to his trilogy with Jarome Hatch by stopping him inside a round. The first two fights were up-and-down affairs, but this time, Marko was way too good, scoring four knockdowns.

Dan Lerwell was unlucky on the same show. He was ruled out with a cut, but as anyone who has followed Dan’s career and knows him, he will be back.

Dan is a real warrior and we look forward to seeing him back in action soon.

We move on to BKB 37 in Wolverhampton and if you want to be there, I suggest you get your tickets soon before they sell out.

Until next time Joe Smith-Brown