Mullins Horse May Have The Limerick Edge

I can’t pretend it wasn’t a struggle to find a third bet today, but needs must when the devil drives, and I have come down on the side of a Willie Mullins trained chaser at Limerick of all places.

Step forward Karl Der Grosse, a seven-year-old Juke Box Jury gelding who looks overpriced to me, on the tissue at least. According to official ratings, it is a straight match between my selection and likely favourite January Jets, but our horse has had a run this season when romping home at Kilbeggan and that fitness advantage may be all we need.

He is clearly held in high regard, represents a top table, is in form, and has a fitness edge – I have talked myself in to backing him if nothing else.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Karl Der Grosse 3.20pm Limerick 85/40 Paddy Power, Betfair, Bet Victor, and others.