A Clear Winner At Brighton

It’s the Brighton Festival this week so time for a bit of fun on the south coast, though it’s as funny old track making finding winners all the more difficult.

Gary and Josh Moore train in Sussex and used to be based just down the road from the track, and they look to have every chance of adding another winner to the season’s tally courtesy of Clear Justice who sits on bottom weight for the 4.25pm despite looking to land his hat-trick. As a three-year-old he gets 8lb here from his elders despite hacking up over the mile here last time out.

Yes that was on a softer surface, and yes he has been put up 7lb by the handicapper, but he did win over C&D the race before on a faster surface and may be able to do so again in this field.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Clear Justice 4.25pm Brighton 2/1 Willam Hill