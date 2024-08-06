Massive Sovereign with Zac Purton defeats Galaxy Patch and Blake Shinn to win the BMW Hong Kong Derby on March 24, 2024 at Sha Tin Racecourse in Hong Kong, China. Photo By: Alex Evers/HKJC
Featured Horse Racing Sport

Expensive Newcomer Can Make Waves At Yarmouth

August 6, 2024
Sean Trivass

The 6.10pm at Yarmouth may be one of the more interesting races on the day with up to 11 maidens going to post over the six furlongs.

Scattering Light is presumably better than we saw on her debut having been sent off favourite for Charlie Appleby and she may prove to be the biggest danger to speedy newcomer Khaldiya.

A daughter of Sioux Nation, she was snapped up for £300,000 at the breeze-up sales in April suggesting she must have looked the part, and with the Roger Varian string in good form and Silvestre De Sousa as good as ever in the saddle, she can go close though I am hoping for an each way price with her inexperience counting against her.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Khaldiya 6.10pm Yarmouth 5/1 Bet365

