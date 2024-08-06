Expensive Newcomer Can Make Waves At Yarmouth

The 6.10pm at Yarmouth may be one of the more interesting races on the day with up to 11 maidens going to post over the six furlongs.

Scattering Light is presumably better than we saw on her debut having been sent off favourite for Charlie Appleby and she may prove to be the biggest danger to speedy newcomer Khaldiya.

A daughter of Sioux Nation, she was snapped up for £300,000 at the breeze-up sales in April suggesting she must have looked the part, and with the Roger Varian string in good form and Silvestre De Sousa as good as ever in the saddle, she can go close though I am hoping for an each way price with her inexperience counting against her.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Khaldiya 6.10pm Yarmouth 5/1 Bet365