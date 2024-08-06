3X Boxing add Wesley GUNMAN Graham to the team

We are delighted to announce that upcoming, exciting Boxing presenter Wesley “Gunman” Graham joins forces with 3X Boxing.

The former unlicensed boxing champion who finished 9-2, winning 3 belts across 2 different weight classes has recently founded viral boxing channel Gunman Boxing, which is the fastest growing boxing channel in the UK on Instagram, Interviewing and supporting fighters of all levels. He has interviewed the likes of Bernard Hopkins, Roy Jones Jr, Ohara Davis, Issac Chamberlain, John Ryder and influencers such as Viddal Riley, Armz Korleone, Idris Virgo and Fox The G

Gunman will be supporting Daily Sport & 3X Boxing with his fan friendly media approach and enhancing the experience of the shows with his hard working ethic and infectious charisma to take the 3X Boxing platform onto the next level3X Boxing said “We are pleased to welcome Wes aka Gunman on board and believe our partnership will bring long term success in our goal of bring exciting fights and events back to the UK starting with our inaugural show August 17 at Indigo o2 headlined by Ben Knights v Andrew Beaman in a heavyweight clash.”

With 3X Boxing found and Daily Sport owner Grant Miller adding ”The GUNMAN bring something extra to the 3X Boxing team and I have no doubt his input will help grow the brand further and enthral the viewing public.”

Tickets are available now www.3xboxing.com