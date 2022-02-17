A Dash For The Cash

We had a zoom call with trainer Joseph O’Brien earlier in the week and it sems safe to say he seemed pretty bullish about the chances of Fakir D’oudairies who sees sure to go off favourite here.

A bad error at the first pretty much ended his chances last time but he still did well to come home second to Allaho at Thurles, and he does admittedly look the one to beat.

That said, I am a huge fan of Dashel Drasher who was only beaten a short-head last time after a titanic battle up the straight at Lingfield, and he is one of those horses I just keep on backing.

He landed our bets over hurdles at Newbury in December and he owes us nothing, and although he does have a few pounds to find, he is a tough horse to beat if its gets in to a fight close home.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Dashel Drasher 3.38pm Ascot 13/2 Bet365 and William Hill