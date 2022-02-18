A Winner Would Be Super

It may be a Sunday but Newbury still put on a decent looking card, and I am hoping for a big run from the Neil Mulholland trained Super Duper Sam, a bumper winner here at Newbury last November and only beaten half a length at Warwick on his hurdling bow.

The rest were pretty well strung out behind the front two that day, and although this does look a pretty competitive event (I will be watching Bucephalus with interest), I am hoping we can hit a place at least and start our day with a profit.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Super Duper Sam 1.55pm Newbury 2/1 Bet365