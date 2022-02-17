Fishing For A Winner

Hillcrest may make it a good day for favourite backers and he certainly hasn’t done anything wrong (unseated after being hampered last time out to stop his winning run), but I sniff an each way opportunity here with David Pipe’s Anglers Crag.

Formerly trained in Ireland, he made his debut over hurdles for new connections when running on strongly over shorter at Leicester at the beginning of the month, and as that was his first race since march last year, and his first after a wind-operation, I am fairly confident he will improve considerably for the run.

If he does, he could be overpriced in this field, and even surprise them all under Fergus Gillard.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Anglers Crag 3.50pm Haydock 12/1 most bookmakers