Fabre Filly Fancied

With the best racing in France we need to have a second bet there when Andre Fabre unleashes Raclette in the Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac over the mile.

This contest has been won by some class acts over the years including personal favourite found back in 2014, but if the rumours are true, this daughter of Frankel could be the best yet. The winner of both her races so far with ease, this is a big step up in class, but when one of the greatest trainers of all time describes her as perhaps the best filly he has trained, then I would be stupid not to sit up and take notice. She will be my main bet on a fascinating afternoon in Paris.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 2pts Win Raclette 1.15pm Longchamp 11/8 Bet365, William Hill and others.