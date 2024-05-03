A Diamond In The Rough

I don’t usually get involved in sprints this early in the season but if Karl Burke has Beautiful Diamond ready to roll for her first start of the season, AND she has trained on from two to three, then she is potentially thrown in for the Palace House Stakes at 2.55pm.

Starting off with a maiden win on her Nottingham debut and ending with a win in Listed class at Ayr in September, her best runs were probably in defeat with a two length third in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot and a length and a half fifth in the Lowther Stakes at York when she failed to see out the sixth furlong.

Back to the minimum trip here she could go on to be a top sprinter with normal improvement, and as she is rated 101 but gets weight both as a three-year-old and as a filly, she is effectively well in by 4lb or more with all of these rivals.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Beautiful Diamond 2.55pm Newmarket 4/1 William Hill