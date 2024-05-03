O’Brien’s Trojan Horse

The 2000 Guineas is the first classic of each season, raved over the Newmarket Rowley mile and the road to superstar status for many and a rewarding career at stud. Irish trainer Aidan O’Brien has won this race four times in the last 10 years and has the odds-on favourite here in City Of Troy at 4/6 or thereabouts – but is he really as good as everyone thinks?

Unbeaten as a juvenile with wins including the Dewhurst Stakes which he won by over three lengths, he has been talked up as the best thing since sliced bread – but that seems to happen every year with a Ballydoyle colt and their effective marketing machine. Both his important wins came on ground with cut in it, but on breeding he could be even better on a sounder surface – we shall see.

Those who don’t fancy the short price have plenty of each way alternatives with the Hannon yard keen on the chances of Rosallion (11/2), Clive Cox is sweet on Ghostwriter (16/1), and Night Raider (16/1) may have a fitness edge after his easy Southwell win, and I would not put anyone off at least considering any of the three.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win City Of Troy 3.35pm Newmarket 8/11 most bookmakers