Class Act In A Handicap?

It wasn’t my intention to work on too many handicaps but all I have had this week is calls and messages telling me the Gosden’s Torito is a Group winner masquerading in a handicap.

Lightly raced with just the five career starts, with wins at Nottingham and Epsom over a mile and a quarter, he saved his best for last with a three length fourth at Royal Ascot in the Hampton Court Stakes, Group Three when left with too much to do and finding the sensible run blocked off. Gelded over the winter he has his first start in 10 months now which is the big concern, but even at the current odds of 6/1 he is an each way play.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Torito 2.20pm Newmarket 5/1 William Hill