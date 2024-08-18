A Dream Selection At Catterick

A couple of unusual bets for me this Monday, starting at Catterick when Dream Deal heads off to the 3.15pm for trainer Danny Brooke.

Last time out he was third, beaten two and a quarter lengths by One of Our Own and Carlton And Co, and the winner re-opposes here, giving the selection 5lb as opposed to the 5lb her received that day – now you can see why I fancy his chances of reversing the form!

Add a first-time visor which may help the five-year-old give his all, and he looks a solid each way bet at the very least, and he is already a course and distance winner off just a solitary pound lower than he suffers here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Dream Deal 3.15pm Catterick 15/2 William Hill and 888Sport.com