We Do Give A Flying F*** At Worcester

I can’t say I expected to be tipping a hurdler in August but I was directed to the 4.00pm at Worcester by a very respected judge of all things National Hunt and was told to get my money on Flying Fortune!

Peter and Michael Bowen train and James Bowen rides the five-year-old daughter of Soldier Of Fortune who got off the mark over hurdles at the sixth attempt at Market Rasen last month, winning a Class Three handicap comfortably enough over this sort of trip by a length and a half off an official rating of 109.

Upped 6lb for future handicaps, connections have decided she has a better chance returning to novice company here where she is penalised 7lb for that win, but is still clearly the best horse here at the weights of those who have raced enough to even get a rating.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Flying Fortune 4.00pm Worcester 8/11 William Hill