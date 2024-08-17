No Sharing – Just Winning

I have no doubt whatsoever that the 2.50pm at Deauville this afternoon will prove to be the most informative of the day when it comes to future betting with nine currently declared, and six of those a winner last time out (and the rest came home second).

Whistlejacket represents Aidan O’Brien and he reappears quickly after a second to Babouche at The Curragh last weekend which seems solid form, while the Brits send a team of four looking to hunt down the Group One prize.

The home team can never be discounted with Daylight possibly the best of theirs, but I am happy enough to side with Shareholder for the Karl Burke/James Doyle combination.

He won at Beverley first time out when keeping in well after a poor start but showed his true abilities when winning the Norfolk over five furlongs at odds of 12/1 at Royal Ascot. He does step up a furlong here but as a son of Not This Time that seems unlikely to be an issue, though his trainer also runs Arabie which is a worry as he is also pretty decent, and currently the top rated two-year-old in France (despite being trained in Yorkshire).

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Shareholder 2.50pm Deauville 9/4 Bet Victor, Ladbrokes, Betfred, and Coral