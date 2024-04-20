A Drop In Class May Work Wonders For Nicholls Gelding

At Wincanton over hurdles Paul Nicholls drops Irish Hill a grade as the six-year-old looks to try to carry top-weight to success in the 1.57pm.

He hasn’t run in a Class Three since winning at Fakenham back in January 2023, with a Class Two victory a month later at Ascot – but no successes since.

He has not been disgraced with a second at Newbury in December last year and a good third at Kempton last month (beaten a couple of lengths), and as he won his Ascot race off 4lb higher, if he can cope with the 12 stone on his back he looks the likeliest winner.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Irish Hill 1.57pm Wincanton 9/4 Bet365