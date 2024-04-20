When Bad Becomes Good

I have been waiting for Mirabad to return to the track for the Dr Richard Newland/Jamie Insole team ever since he made his hurdling debut at Wetherby in January. Twice a winner on the Flat in France and placed in Listed class last November, he was well backed and sent off favourite for his hurdling debut, but he raced too freely for his own good and was never going to get home after pulling his way to the front with a circuit to go.

Unsurprisingly weakening late on and coming home a six-length fourth, there were clear signs of plenty of ability, and if he settles here as you would hope, he has every chance to get off the mark before going on to better things.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Mirabad 2.32pm Wincanton 2/1 Bet365