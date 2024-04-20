Outsider May Be Worth A Sensibly Small Bet

Not the best Sunday’s racing I have ever seen, but Musselburgh put on a Premier Raceday and we will start there with the mile handicap at 4.45pm where I will have a few pence each way on Hougoumont.

Trained by Julie Camacho, he won a Pontefract novice in September 2022, but has had nine races since without success, though he did show signs of a return to form when third last time out at Chelmsford on his first start following wind surgery.

Beaten less than two lengths that day at odds of 25/1, his price suggests he will improve again for the run, and racing off 1lb lower here, he could surprise a few here and hopefully hit the frame.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Hougoumont 4.45pm Musselburgh 15/2 Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook