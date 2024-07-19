A Filly To Believe in

Off to Ireland now when nine are set to go to post for the Group Two Sapphire Stakes, a five-furlong sprint that seems sure to be run at a furious pace. Three-year-olds have won three of the last four runnings but they look weaker than normal this season and I am happy to side with British raider Believing, a classy four-year-old daughter of Mehmas who has been running well in better company recently.

Fourth to Asfoora and only beaten a length and a half over this trip in the Group One King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot, she followed that with another fourth over a furlong further in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at the same meeting four days later, and has been rested since.

A fast run five looks her ideal trip at present, and if she gets that here she deserves to record her sixth career victory, with the booking of Ryan Moore to ride a very positive move.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Believing 3.05pm The Curragh 13/8 Bet Victor