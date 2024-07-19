O’Brien Challenger Can Tower Over These Rivals

Shamida looks one to consider assuming she is ready to go for her first start of the season, and with three wins in a row last season and only seven career starts, she is well worth a market watch for any signs of confidence behind her chances.

Vauban is a class act for that man Willie Mullins and is impossible to ignore, but I am happy enough to give another chance to Tower Of London. Aidan O’Brien has won this race six times in the last 10 runnings and knows exactly the sort needed, with the son of Galileo his latest classy stayer.

Wins at Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) and Meydan (Dubai) were followed by a below expectations seventh at York in May – and he hasn’t been seen since, missing Royal Ascot. He did lose a shoe that day which accounts for some of his issues, but I think he just had an off day, and if he is back to his best then this ought to be his for the taking.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Tower Of London 4.15pm The Curragh 7/4 William Hill