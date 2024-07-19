Join The Elite

For a Group Three there is a lot of depth to the Greenwood Stakes over six furlongs and finding the winner may not be quite as simple as the early betting would have you believe. Regional is the jolly as I write but as a six-year-old he has to give weight to his younger rivals, and I suspect that may prove too much for him here.

Kind Of Blue was sorely tempting each way at odds around the 16/1 mark despite losing his unbeaten record with a four-length fourth to Inisherin at Royal Ascot in the Commonwealth Cup, but that was a Group One and with further improvement likely, he is entitled to find this company more to his liking.

James Delight enters calculations as he looks for his hat-trick after a win at Deauville on soft ground, and any further rain may aid his cause, but my final vote goes to Elite Status.

Three wins as a two-year-old peaked with a win in this grade at Deauville, but it was his return as a three-year-old that caught my eye. Sent here over course and distance in the Listed Carnarvon Stakes, he strolled home by close to three lengths from Group Two winning filly Relief Rally (giving her 5lb), and any improvement at all will make him the one to beat this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Elite Status 3.00pm Newbury 7/2 Bet365 and William Hill