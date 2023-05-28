A Godolphin Winner is No Fairytale

Cinderella’s Dream must have been showing more stamina than speed at home to head straight to a seven furlong maiden on her debut, but with James Doyle in the saddle the Charlie Appleby trained filly may get off the mark at the first attempt in the 7.10pm at Lingfield tonight.

The juveniles haven’t really started firing just yet (one winner from five runners in 2023), but the daughter of Shamardal out of Espadrille (by Dubawi) would have cost a pretty penny were she not a home-bred, and if she has inherited even half of those genes, she should go close tonight.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Cinderella’s Dream 7.10pm Lingfield 4/5 Bet365