Gosden Runner Looks A Steal

As we count down to the Derby at the weekend we have some smaller meetings to work with before then, but if we can find some winners no one will really mind where they race.

The 3.20pm at Redcar looks one of the more interesting contests with the Sir Michael Stoute trained Crystal Mariner an obvious danger to Burglar in the mile and a quarter contest. The suggestion won first time out for the Gosdens over the mile at Lingfield as he pleased, but he then let his supporters down when running green at Kempton at odds on, but I am hopeful that only means he has more improvement to come.

With penty of unraced but well-bred opposition he will now he has been in a race but as a son of Cracksman I am hoping he will find plenty of improvement for a switch to the turf.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Burglar 3.20pm Redcar 3/1 most bookmakers