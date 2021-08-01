Cox/Kirby Combo Looking Good At Windsor

Clive Cox is a more than capable trainer given the right resources and when he teams up with Adam Kirby, the winners invariably start flowing. Tregony took his time to learn what was needed on a racecourse but the penny has now dropped and the son of New Bay has looked a totally different beast since being stepped up to a mile and a quarter.

A comfortable win at Nottingham was followed by a Bath stroll before the hat-trick was landed at Doncaster when he showed a really nice turn of foot, though naturally the handicapper was less impressed.

An added six pounds may look prohibitive, but he was eased down to score, and if there is more improvement to come as expected, then win number four is very much on the cards today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Tregony 6.15pm Windsor Evens most bookmakers