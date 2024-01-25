A Good Day For A Knight?

I am going against the grain here with Burdett Road all the rage in the early markets, but his hurdling needs to improve, and there is every chance that up against this field he could be rushed into making far too many errors. If that is the case, then Sir Gino looks the likeliest to take full advantage, and the French import did look like a machine when hacking up at Kempton on his first start for Nicky Henderson.

He is held in very high regard at Seven Barrows and has allegedly schooled well since that run, and if he is as good as they hope, he could upset the applecart this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Sir Gino 12.05pm Cheltenham 6/4 most bookmakers