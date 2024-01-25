Does Nicholls Have A New Superstar

My old pal Ahoy Senor is almost bound to hack up here if I oppose him, but there has been some support for him for the Stayers Hurdle in March, suggesting connections are at least considering switching him back to hurdles if he fails here.

Paul Nicholls is hopeful he has a new star on his hands with Stay Away Fay, the winner of the Albert Bartlett over hurdles at Cheltenham last year, and unbeaten after two starts over fences. He still holds entries for the Gold Cup and the National Hunt chase so they clearly don’t see stamina as any issue, but his trainer reports he is far more likely to head to the Brown Advisory this year for those thinking about an antepost tickle. To even consider a novice for the Gold Cup shows you how highly they think of the seven-year-old, and it will be intriguing to see how his jumping holds up against these far more experienced rivals.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Stay Away Fay 1.50pm Cheltenham 3/1 William Hill