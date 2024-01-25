Tote-Ally Clear – The Money Is There To Be Won!

Our friends at The Tote inform me that there is a £70k rollover running into the Jackpot pool at Newcastle on Friday afternoon, and with odds-on favourites in the first three races, there won’t be many better opportunities to strike it rich (assuming they all oblige that is) just by finding the first six winners for your Jackpot bet!

Then on Saturday afternoon we have Trials Day at Cheltenham plus the Great Yorkshire Chase meeting from Doncaster providing the action on ITV, so plenty for us to watch and enjoy, perhaps while partaking in the Placepots?

With a Placepot guarantee of £50,000 at Sandown Friday and at Doncaster Sunday, and an INCREDIBLE £250,000 in the Placepot for Cheltenham Saturday, plus a Scoop 6 rollover of £44,447 (races below), one Daily Sport reader could have a very profitable weekend

Saturday’s Scoop6 races:

12.40 Cheltenham – 2m4½f Nov Hcap Chase (12-declared)

1.15 Cheltenham – 2m4½f Hcap Chase (13-declared)

2.40 Doncaster – Gd2 3m½f River Don Nov Hdle (10-declared)

3.15 Doncaster – 3m Great Yorkshire Chase (18-declared)

3.35 Cheltenham – Gd2 3m Cleeve Hdle (7-declared)

4.18 Uttoxeter – 2m4f Nov Ltd Hcap Hdle (12-declared)

Meanwhile, L’Amerique is the biggest European hosted Tote betting event of the year and takes place at Vincennes this weekend, with the pinnacle of the Trotting season played out over two days of racing, culminating in the Legend Race at 3.20 GMT on Sunday. This is Cheltenham for French trotting, the pools are MASSIVE and you can bet into them and watch the races live through the UK tote – though I can’t pretend I would have a clue and if I do have a go, out comes the lucky pin!