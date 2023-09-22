A Grand Day Out At Plumpton

Just the one horse over the jumps from Plumpton this afternoon when Gary Moore rarely leaves the track without at least one inner. Today he has three runners that I can see at first glance, but it is Icare Grandchamp that catches my eye despite the burden of 12 stone in the handicap hurdle qt 3.10pm. He arrived from France pretty much a year ago after a second place at Compiegne but nothing went right in three starts last season with a fifth at Warwick before he was pulled up at Lingfield on his other two starts.

Gary obviously worked with him over the summer as he was sent off a 5/2 chance on his return to action at Fontwell when he ran on into second over a furlong shorter than he faces here, and off the same mark in a lesser contest (two grades lower to be exact), he has to have a rock-solid chance.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Icare Grandchamp 3.10pm Plumpton 9/2 most bookmakers