Mountain Is At His Peak

Uninspiring was the first word that came to mind when I looked at the racing this afternoon and I for one am fully supportive of anyone at the BHA who may decide to up the quality of the racing on the one day of the week when plenty of people are at a loose end.

Small fields abound, making value a difficult concept, but we may have ourselves a winner if Aconcagua Mountain is in the same form as last time out when winning by a length and three quarters at Ayr last Thursday. He is turned out quickly in the 2.50pm at Hamilton under a 5lb penalty before the handicapper can reassess the five-year-old, and dropped I nc lass here he looks to have every chance – though I doubt we get much of a price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Aconcagua Mountain 2.50pm Hamilton 8/13 most bookmakers