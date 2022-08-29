A Great Choice At Ripon

Further North at Ripon I am quite happy to suggest Mark’s Choice as my option ahead of the six furlong handicap due off at 3.40pm.

Drawn nice and high in the seven stall which is potentially a huge advantage, he was a neck second at Hamilton last time out, letting favourite backers down in the process.

He has won six times here at Ripon so the track holds no fears, with numerous paes as well, and although he will need a career best off this mark, he won’t be far away this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Mark’s Choice 3.40pm Ripon 5/2 Bet365