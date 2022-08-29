I Do Know Jack

My first suggestion this Wednesday is all set to go off at a decent price as My Boy Jack looks to win for the first time on his 11th start in the 1.20pm at Southwell. Trained by the in-form Kevin Philippart De Foy, he was last seen coming home fourth here over a furlong further, disputing the lead throughout before weakening late on to be beaten three lengths.

He races off the same mark here and will hopefully be up in the van throughout over a furlong shorter – only this time I am hoping he can see his race out and come home in front, with his jockeys 5lb claim from the saddle an added bonus.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way My Boy Jack 1.20pm Southwell 15/2 Bet365