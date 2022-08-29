Spec Saver

By
Sean Trivass
-
0
19
Papillon, with delighted jockey Ruby Walsh, wins the 2000 Martell Grand National, at Aintree racecourse, Liverpool. * 02/04/01 Papillon (left, green top), ridden by jockey Ruby Walsh, jumping the last fence on his way to win the 2000 Martell Grand National. Papillon will be able to defend his Martell Grand National crown after the Irish Department of Agriculture today permitted horses to travel to Britain for the three-day Aintree fixture.

Not every horse Sir Mark Prescott runs is a “plot” but he is very astute at placing his lightly raced three-year-olds, and I suspect that Specatrice may be one of those ahead of the 3.20pm at Epsom.

The daughter of Fast Company out of a Herndando mare has a pedigree that sends out mixed messages regarding stamina, and she showed very little last year with a 12th at Salisbury, a fourth at Lingfield – and a 10th back at the Surrey track. She steps up to a mile and a quarter for her handicap debut off a lowly mark of 61 which may well underestimate her true abilities, and I note she is also declared at Newcastle on Friday.

What odds she wins here and then runs under a penalty later in the week I wonder, something that used to be very typical of the way the yard like to do business. 

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Specatrice 3.20pm Epsom 5/1 Paddy Power and Betfair

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here