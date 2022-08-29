Spec Saver

Not every horse Sir Mark Prescott runs is a “plot” but he is very astute at placing his lightly raced three-year-olds, and I suspect that Specatrice may be one of those ahead of the 3.20pm at Epsom.

The daughter of Fast Company out of a Herndando mare has a pedigree that sends out mixed messages regarding stamina, and she showed very little last year with a 12th at Salisbury, a fourth at Lingfield – and a 10th back at the Surrey track. She steps up to a mile and a quarter for her handicap debut off a lowly mark of 61 which may well underestimate her true abilities, and I note she is also declared at Newcastle on Friday.

What odds she wins here and then runs under a penalty later in the week I wonder, something that used to be very typical of the way the yard like to do business.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Specatrice 3.20pm Epsom 5/1 Paddy Power and Betfair