Get Cocky And Back This Mare

To my genuine surprise Cheltenham did not appeal that much to me this Saturday with the one exception, and that has to be Coquelicot ahead of the 3.35pm where she looks a decent price on the tissue at least.

Still only a youngster at the age of seven, she has won eight races in total from two miles to three miles and half a furlong last time out, suggesting she has a decent mix of speed and stamina to bring to the party.

Add a return to handicap company after winning a Listed race on her return last month, plus the probability that she will improve for her first start over hurdles since February, and at odds of 7/1 or thereabouts she will hopefully prove difficult to keep out of the first three home.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Coquelicot 3.35pm Cheltenham 8/1 888sport.com