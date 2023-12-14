Get Cocky And Back This Mare

By
Sean Trivass
-
0
47
To my genuine surprise Cheltenham did not appeal that much to me this Saturday with the one exception, and that has to be Coquelicot ahead of the 3.35pm where she looks a decent price on the tissue at least.

Still only a youngster at the age of seven, she has won eight races in total from two miles to three miles and half a furlong last time out, suggesting she has a decent mix of speed and stamina to bring to the party.

Add a return to handicap company after winning a Listed race on her return last month, plus the probability that she will improve for her first start over hurdles since February, and at odds of 7/1 or thereabouts she will hopefully prove difficult to keep out of the first three home. 

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Coquelicot 3.35pm Cheltenham 8/1 888sport.com

